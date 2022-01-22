CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) Shares Acquired by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 30,428 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,161 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in CubeSmart were worth $1,476,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in CubeSmart by 3.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,189,864 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $147,754,000 after acquiring an additional 96,380 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in CubeSmart by 84.4% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,254 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 574 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc raised its position in CubeSmart by 118.6% in the second quarter. abrdn plc now owns 40,905 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,895,000 after acquiring an additional 22,196 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its position in CubeSmart by 13.5% in the third quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 298,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,482,000 after acquiring an additional 35,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc bought a new stake in CubeSmart in the second quarter worth about $709,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.51% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of CubeSmart from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on CubeSmart in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating on shares of CubeSmart in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded CubeSmart from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, CubeSmart currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.88.

Shares of CUBE opened at $50.59 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.38. CubeSmart has a fifty-two week low of $34.39 and a fifty-two week high of $57.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The business’s 50-day moving average is $54.13 and its 200-day moving average is $52.22.

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $212.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $206.64 million. CubeSmart had a net margin of 28.28% and a return on equity of 11.73%. CubeSmart’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.44 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that CubeSmart will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 3rd were issued a $0.43 dividend. This is an increase from CubeSmart’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 31st. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.40%. CubeSmart’s dividend payout ratio is currently 156.36%.

About CubeSmart

CubeSmart operates as a self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust with its operations conducted solely through CubeSmart LP and its subsidiaries. It owns, operates, develops, manages, and acquires self-storage properties. The company was founded in July 2004 and is headquartered in Malvern, PA.

