CX Institutional Makes New Investment in Bath & Body Works Inc (NYSE:BBWI)

CX Institutional purchased a new position in shares of Bath & Body Works Inc (NYSE:BBWI) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new stake in Bath & Body Works during the third quarter worth $25,000. Maj Invest Holding A S acquired a new stake in shares of Bath & Body Works in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bath & Body Works in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Bath & Body Works in the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bath & Body Works in the 3rd quarter valued at $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BBWI opened at $53.05 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $13.67 billion, a PE ratio of 9.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.70. Bath & Body Works Inc has a 1-year low of $29.17 and a 1-year high of $82.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $68.88.

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. Bath & Body Works had a negative return on equity of 165.36% and a net margin of 14.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.13 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Bath & Body Works Inc will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. Bath & Body Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.58%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Bath & Body Works from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. MKM Partners boosted their target price on shares of Bath & Body Works from $78.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Bath & Body Works from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Bath & Body Works from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $82.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Bath & Body Works from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.24.

In other news, Director Robert H. Schottenstein sold 5,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.52, for a total value of $400,545.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 16.31% of the company’s stock.

Bath & Body Works Profile

Bath & Body Works, Inc is a specialty retailers and home to America’s Favorite Fragrances, offering a breadth of exclusive fragrances for the body and home, including the selling collections for fine fragrance mist, body lotion and body cream, 3-wick candles, home fragrance diffusers and liquid hand soap.

