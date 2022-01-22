CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) Price Target Cut to $186.00

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) had its target price cut by Morgan Stanley from $210.00 to $186.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on CyberArk Software in a research report on Monday, October 4th. They set an equal weight rating and a $165.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on CyberArk Software from $166.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of CyberArk Software in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Barclays upped their price target on CyberArk Software from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on CyberArk Software from $220.00 to $195.00 in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $183.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:CYBR opened at $136.90 on Tuesday. CyberArk Software has a fifty-two week low of $113.34 and a fifty-two week high of $201.68. The business has a 50-day moving average of $165.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $163.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -97.79 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 3.67 and a quick ratio of 3.67.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01. CyberArk Software had a negative return on equity of 4.96% and a negative net margin of 11.09%. The business had revenue of $121.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.03 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.13) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that CyberArk Software will post -1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of CyberArk Software by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 3,948 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $613,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in CyberArk Software by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 3,307 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $522,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC grew its position in CyberArk Software by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 2,150 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its position in CyberArk Software by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,013 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,685,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maryland Capital Management grew its position in CyberArk Software by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Maryland Capital Management now owns 3,365 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $531,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.90% of the company’s stock.

CyberArk Software Company Profile

CyberArk Software Ltd. engages in the development, market, and sale of access security software solutions. It offers its products and services to banking, insurance, healthcare, and federal industries. The company was founded by Udi Mokady and Alon Cohen in 1999 and is headquartered in Petah Tikva, Israel.

