DA Davidson Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Hut 8 Mining Corp. (NASDAQ:HUT)

Hut 8 Mining Corp. (NASDAQ:HUT) – DA Davidson reduced their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Hut 8 Mining in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 19th. DA Davidson analyst C. Brendler now expects that the company will earn $1.07 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $1.22.

Hut 8 Mining (NASDAQ:HUT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $39.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.34 million.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on HUT. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on Hut 8 Mining from $11.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hut 8 Mining from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, upped their price objective on Hut 8 Mining from $12.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th.

Shares of HUT opened at $5.37 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.11. Hut 8 Mining has a 12 month low of $3.15 and a 12 month high of $16.57.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in Hut 8 Mining during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Hut 8 Mining during the 4th quarter valued at $385,000. Cypress Wealth Services LLC raised its stake in Hut 8 Mining by 122.0% during the 4th quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 35,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 19,280 shares during the period. Henry James International Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Hut 8 Mining during the 4th quarter valued at $265,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in Hut 8 Mining during the 4th quarter valued at $98,000. 14.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hut 8 Mining Corp. is a cryptocurrency mining and blockchain infrastructure company, which is focused solely on mining bitcoin. It provides investors with direct access to bitcoin, without the technical complexity or constraints of purchasing the underlying cryptocurrency. The company was founded by Andrew Kiguel on June 9, 2011 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

