DA Davidson Weighs in on Hut 8 Mining Corp.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:HUT)

Hut 8 Mining Corp. (NASDAQ:HUT) – Stock analysts at DA Davidson dropped their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Hut 8 Mining in a research report issued on Wednesday, January 19th. DA Davidson analyst C. Brendler now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.07 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $1.22.

HUT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on Hut 8 Mining from $11.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. upped their price target on Hut 8 Mining from $12.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hut 8 Mining from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday.

Shares of NASDAQ:HUT opened at $5.37 on Friday. Hut 8 Mining has a 1 year low of $3.15 and a 1 year high of $16.57. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.11.

Hut 8 Mining (NASDAQ:HUT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $39.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.34 million.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Hut 8 Mining by 395.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 3,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 2,570 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in shares of Hut 8 Mining in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Syquant Capital Sas bought a new position in shares of Hut 8 Mining in the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Hut 8 Mining in the third quarter worth $81,000. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new position in shares of Hut 8 Mining in the third quarter worth $98,000. 14.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hut 8 Mining Company Profile

Hut 8 Mining Corp. is a cryptocurrency mining and blockchain infrastructure company, which is focused solely on mining bitcoin. It provides investors with direct access to bitcoin, without the technical complexity or constraints of purchasing the underlying cryptocurrency. The company was founded by Andrew Kiguel on June 9, 2011 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

