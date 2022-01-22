Danaos Co. (NYSE:DAC) Expected to Earn Q1 2022 Earnings of $9.10 Per Share

Danaos Co. (NYSE:DAC) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for Danaos in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, January 20th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Giveans anticipates that the shipping company will post earnings of $9.10 per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Danaos’ Q2 2022 earnings at $6.69 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $6.91 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $7.33 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $28.21 EPS.

Danaos (NYSE:DAC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 7th. The shipping company reported $5.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.26 by $2.06. Danaos had a return on equity of 18.59% and a net margin of 156.54%. The company had revenue of $195.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.88 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.91 earnings per share.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on DAC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Danaos from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Danaos from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Danaos currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.50.

Shares of Danaos stock opened at $78.12 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $71.81 and a 200-day moving average of $74.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The company has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.55. Danaos has a 1-year low of $24.20 and a 1-year high of $89.41.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Westhampton Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Danaos by 7.4% in the third quarter. Westhampton Capital LLC now owns 3,065 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Danaos by 0.9% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 32,118 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,466,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Danaos by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 5,153 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $385,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Danaos by 1,223.5% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 450 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Danaos by 157.1% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 900 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. 62.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. Danaos’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.43%.

Danaos Company Profile

Danaos Corp. engages in the provision of marine and seaborne transportation services. It offers services by operating vessels in the containership sector of the shipping industry. The company was founded by Dimitris Coustas in1972 and is headquartered in Piraeus, Greece.

