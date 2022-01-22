Datamine Price Down 16.4% Over Last 7 Days (DAM)

Datamine (CURRENCY:DAM) traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 22nd. Datamine has a total market capitalization of $250,385.36 and $10,058.00 worth of Datamine was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Datamine coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0767 or 0.00000218 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Datamine has traded down 16.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Datamine alerts:

HEX (HEX) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000506 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $103.22 or 0.00292198 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0437 or 0.00000124 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0647 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded down 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00005976 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000976 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $392.80 or 0.01111946 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0479 or 0.00000136 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

About Datamine

Datamine (DAM) is a coin. It was first traded on May 8th, 2020. Datamine’s total supply is 16,876,779 coins and its circulating supply is 3,263,350 coins. The Reddit community for Datamine is https://reddit.com/r/dataminecrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Datamine is medium.com/bulwark-cryptocurrency . Datamine’s official website is bulwarkcrypto.com . Datamine’s official Twitter account is @dataminenetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Datamine Network is a new non-custodial and decentralized open-source economic system that uses smart contracts to create Adaptive Money. This deflationary DeFi protocol generates FLUX tokens every 15 seconds. “

Datamine Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Datamine directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Datamine should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Datamine using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Datamine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Datamine and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.