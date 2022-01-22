DeepOnion (ONION) Trading 27.2% Lower Over Last Week

DeepOnion (CURRENCY:ONION) traded 15.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 22nd. One DeepOnion coin can now be purchased for about $0.12 or 0.00000359 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, DeepOnion has traded down 27.2% against the US dollar. DeepOnion has a total market capitalization of $2.80 million and approximately $2,184.00 worth of DeepOnion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 17.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00002460 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded down 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002756 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded down 18.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000439 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 15% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000745 BTC.

Aston Martin Cognizant Fan Token (AM) traded 18% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00002594 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded down 14% against the dollar and now trades at $5.74 or 0.00016634 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 22.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0224 or 0.00000065 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token (STV) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.95 or 0.00008553 BTC.

BlitzPick (XBP) traded 14.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC.

DeepOnion Coin Profile

DeepOnion (CRYPTO:ONION) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 13th, 2017. DeepOnion’s total supply is 22,624,772 coins. DeepOnion’s official website is deeponion.org . The official message board for DeepOnion is deeponion.org/community . DeepOnion’s official Twitter account is @deeponionx and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for DeepOnion is /r/DeepOnion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “DeepOnion is a cryptocurrency that uses of the X13 proof of work (PoW) consensus as well as proof of stake (PoS). It is natively integrated with the TOR network and always starts with TOR network. Out of the 90% premine, 70% will be air-dropped to community, 20% will be used for bounties, rewards and other promotions, and about 10% will be reserved for the dev team. “

DeepOnion Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeepOnion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeepOnion should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DeepOnion using one of the exchanges listed above.

