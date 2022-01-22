Delek US (NYSE:DK) Trading Down 4.1% Following Insider Selling

Shares of Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK) fell 4.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday after an insider sold shares in the company. The company traded as low as $17.22 and last traded at $17.22. 2,430 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 862,976 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.95.

Specifically, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 41,830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.51, for a total transaction of $774,273.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 371,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.68, for a total transaction of $6,933,082.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 489,487 shares of company stock worth $10,982,365 in the last three months. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Delek US from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Delek US from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Delek US from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Delek US from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Delek US from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Delek US has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.33.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of -2.52 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.26.

Delek US (NYSE:DK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The oil and gas company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.47. The business had revenue of $2.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.48 billion. Delek US had a negative net margin of 4.83% and a negative return on equity of 33.93%. The firm’s revenue was up 43.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.01) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Delek US Holdings, Inc. will post -3.3 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Delek US by 11.4% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 128,592 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,779,000 after purchasing an additional 13,123 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Delek US by 660.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 369,741 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,994,000 after purchasing an additional 321,118 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Delek US by 171.2% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 185,130 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,003,000 after purchasing an additional 116,867 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its position in shares of Delek US by 91.3% in the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 426,729 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $9,225,000 after purchasing an additional 203,634 shares during the period. Finally, Kempen Capital Management N.V. boosted its position in shares of Delek US by 11.5% in the second quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 1,278,308 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $27,637,000 after purchasing an additional 131,335 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.99% of the company’s stock.

About Delek US (NYSE:DK)

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in the transportation, storage, and wholesale distribution of crude oil. It operates through the following segments: Refining, Logistics, Retail, and Corporate and Other. The Refining segment processes crude oil and other purchased feedstocks for the manufacture of transportation motor fuels, including gasoline, diesel fuel and aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products.

