Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) Price Target Cut to $54.00

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) had its price target decreased by Citigroup from $56.00 to $54.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Argus lowered Delta Air Lines from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Raymond James lowered their price target on Delta Air Lines from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 14th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised Delta Air Lines from a neutral rating to a positive rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 13th. UBS Group raised Delta Air Lines to a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Delta Air Lines from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Delta Air Lines has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $51.13.

Shares of DAL stock opened at $37.86 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $38.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.33. The firm has a market cap of $24.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.15 and a beta of 1.29. Delta Air Lines has a 1 year low of $33.40 and a 1 year high of $52.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.92, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.76.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 12th. The transportation company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $9.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.29 billion. Delta Air Lines had a negative return on equity of 129.80% and a net margin of 0.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 138.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($2.53) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Delta Air Lines will post 2.46 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director David S. Taylor acquired 6,000 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $35.59 per share, for a total transaction of $213,540.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.63% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 493.2% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 694 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares during the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC raised its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 257.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC now owns 5,034 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 3,627 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Institutional investors own 63.36% of the company’s stock.

