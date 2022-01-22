Dent (DENT) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $53.15 Million

Dent (CURRENCY:DENT) traded down 8.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 22nd. One Dent coin can currently be bought for about $0.0025 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular exchanges. Dent has a market capitalization of $245.30 million and approximately $53.15 million worth of Dent was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Dent has traded 32.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Get Dent alerts:

Dent Profile

Dent is a coin. It was first traded on July 12th, 2017. Dent’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 99,007,791,203 coins. Dent’s official Twitter account is @dentcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Dent is /r/dentcoin . The official website for Dent is www.dentwireless.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Dent is a decentralized exchange for mobile data. It's based on the Ethereum blockchain, allowing mobile data to be sold, bought or donated through an automated bidding process much like currencies or goods. The data packages are smart contracts in Ethereum. The DENT token is required to purchase mobile data within the Dent platform. “

Buying and Selling Dent

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dent directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dent should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dent using one of the exchanges listed above.

