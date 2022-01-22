Dermata Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DRMA) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dermata Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DRMA) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Dermata Therapeutics Inc. is a privately held biotechnology company. It focused on treatment of medical and aesthetic skin diseases and conditions. The company’s product pipeline consist DMT310 which is in clinical trial. Dermata Therapeutics Inc. is based in SAN DIEGO. “

Get Dermata Therapeutics alerts:

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Brookline Capital Management reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Dermata Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Brookline Capital Acquisition assumed coverage on shares of Dermata Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a buy rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of DRMA stock opened at $1.64 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.32. Dermata Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $1.41 and a 1-year high of $6.95.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Dermata Therapeutics stock. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Dermata Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:DRMA) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 15,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,000. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.19% of Dermata Therapeutics as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

About Dermata Therapeutics

Dermata Therapeutics Inc is a privately held biotechnology company. It focused on treatment of medical and aesthetic skin diseases and conditions. The company’s product pipeline consist DMT310 which is in clinical trial. Dermata Therapeutics Inc is based in SAN DIEGO.

Featured Article: Gap Down Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Dermata Therapeutics (DRMA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Dermata Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dermata Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.