Design Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGN) Short Interest Update

Design Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGN) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,180,000 shares, a decrease of 19.3% from the December 15th total of 2,700,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 175,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 12.4 days. Currently, 7.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Design Therapeutics stock opened at $11.17 on Friday. Design Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $10.89 and a 52-week high of $50.50. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.85.

Design Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DSGN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.07). Equities research analysts anticipate that Design Therapeutics will post -0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on DSGN. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Design Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “sell” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Design Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Piper Sandler & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Design Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Design Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $86,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Design Therapeutics by 1,044.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 6,757 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Design Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $159,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in shares of Design Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $159,000. 50.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Design Therapeutics Company Profile

Design Therapeutics, Inc develops therapies for the treatment of degenerative disorders caused by nucleotide repeat expansions. The company engages in the development of a program for the treatment of Friedreich's ataxia and degenerative diseases such as Fragile X syndrome and myotonic dystrophy.

