Desktop Metal (NYSE:DM) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Desktop Metal (NYSE:DM) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Desktop Metal Inc. provides mass production and turnkey additive manufacturing solutions. It offers metal 3D printing technology. Desktop Metal Inc., formerly known as Trine Acquisition Corp., is based in New York, United States. “

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Desktop Metal from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Desktop Metal in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued a market perform rating for the company. Lake Street Capital upgraded Desktop Metal from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $5.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 10th. Cross Research downgraded Desktop Metal from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Benchmark decreased their price objective on Desktop Metal from $22.00 to $16.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $10.75.

Desktop Metal stock opened at $3.51 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 9.78, a quick ratio of 9.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Desktop Metal has a 1 year low of $3.51 and a 1 year high of $34.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.30.

Desktop Metal (NYSE:DM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The pipeline company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.06). Desktop Metal had a negative return on equity of 2.76% and a negative net margin of 215.54%. The firm had revenue of $25.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.05 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Desktop Metal will post -0.35 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Leo J. Jr. Hindery sold 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.06, for a total value of $1,518,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 19.25% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DM. Means Investment CO. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Desktop Metal by 7.6% in the third quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. now owns 16,451 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 1,169 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in Desktop Metal by 12.7% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 14,135 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,595 shares during the period. Outfitter Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Desktop Metal by 5.0% in the third quarter. Outfitter Financial LLC now owns 44,640 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $320,000 after buying an additional 2,125 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Desktop Metal by 269.4% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,933 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Archford Capital Strategies LLC raised its stake in Desktop Metal by 13.6% during the third quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 20,325 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 2,427 shares in the last quarter. 39.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Desktop Metal Company Profile

Desktop Metal, Inc manufactures and sells additive manufacturing solutions for engineers, designers, and manufacturers in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia- Pacific. The company offers Production System, an industrial manufacturing solution; Shop System, a turnkey binder jetting platform for machine and job shops; Studio System, an office metal 3D printing system; and Fiber, a desktop 3D printer.

