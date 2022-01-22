Deutsche Bank AG Has $1.69 Million Stake in J & J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF)

Deutsche Bank AG decreased its holdings in J & J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF) by 12.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,035 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,604 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in J & J Snack Foods were worth $1,686,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bbva USA acquired a new position in shares of J & J Snack Foods in the 3rd quarter valued at about $97,000. 6 Meridian acquired a new position in shares of J & J Snack Foods in the 3rd quarter valued at about $393,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of J & J Snack Foods by 245.1% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 1,598 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of J & J Snack Foods by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 26,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,107,000 after buying an additional 1,323 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its stake in shares of J & J Snack Foods by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 10,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,629,000 after buying an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.35% of the company’s stock.

Get J & J Snack Foods alerts:

In other news, SVP Robert Joseph Pape sold 2,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.78, for a total transaction of $401,706.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Marjorie Shreiber Roshkoff sold 773 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.00, for a total value of $107,447.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 20.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut J & J Snack Foods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Benchmark assumed coverage on J & J Snack Foods in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $171.00 price target for the company.

Shares of J & J Snack Foods stock opened at $150.09 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.76 and a beta of 0.62. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $150.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $157.37. J & J Snack Foods Corp. has a 12-month low of $134.68 and a 12-month high of $181.71.

J & J Snack Foods (NASDAQ:JJSF) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $323.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $313.30 million. J & J Snack Foods had a return on equity of 6.85% and a net margin of 4.86%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.35 EPS. Analysts expect that J & J Snack Foods Corp. will post 4.4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 20th were given a dividend of $0.633 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 17th. This represents a $2.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. J & J Snack Foods’s payout ratio is currently 87.24%.

About J & J Snack Foods

J&J Snack Foods Corp. manufactures nutritional snack foods and distribution of frozen beverages to the food service and retail supermarket industries. It operates through the following segments: Food Service, Retail Supermarkets, and Frozen Beverages. The Food Service segment includes soft pretzels, frozen juice treats and desserts, churros, dough enrobed handheld products, and baked goods.

Featured Article: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JJSF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for J & J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF).

Receive News & Ratings for J & J Snack Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J & J Snack Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.