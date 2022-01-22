Deutsche Bank AG Sells 1,387 Shares of NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT)

Deutsche Bank AG lessened its stake in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT) by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 30,035 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,387 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in NexPoint Residential Trust were worth $1,859,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NXRT. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 15.6% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,038 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC now owns 11,425 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $707,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its stake in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 39,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,439,000 after buying an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 5,498 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $340,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 85,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,683,000 after buying an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NexPoint Residential Trust stock opened at $78.03 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.81. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $79.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.44. NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.13 and a 52 week high of $84.54. The company has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of -98.77 and a beta of 1.02.

NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.82). NexPoint Residential Trust had a negative return on equity of 4.84% and a negative net margin of 9.42%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. This is an increase from NexPoint Residential Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. NexPoint Residential Trust’s payout ratio is currently -192.40%.

NXRT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Truist Financial raised their price objective on NexPoint Residential Trust from $79.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Colliers Securities began coverage on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $92.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, NexPoint Residential Trust has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.50.

NexPoint Residential Trust Company Profile

NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc engages in the acquisition, management, and disposition of multifamily assets. It also focuses on providing lifestyle amenities and upgraded living spaces to low and moderate income renters in the Southeastern United States and Texas. The company was founded on September 19, 2014 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

