Deutsche Bank AG Sells 1,414 Shares of Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL)

Deutsche Bank AG lowered its position in Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL) by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 43,301 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,414 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Air Lease were worth $1,705,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its position in shares of Air Lease by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 38,547 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,516,000 after acquiring an additional 1,299 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Air Lease by 107.8% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 12,210 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $480,000 after buying an additional 6,334 shares during the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Air Lease by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 336,939 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $13,255,000 after buying an additional 16,854 shares during the last quarter. ING Groep NV purchased a new stake in shares of Air Lease in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,911,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Air Lease in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $228,000. 89.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on AL shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Air Lease from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Air Lease from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Air Lease from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Air Lease presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.80.

In other news, EVP Alex A. Khatibi sold 15,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.50, for a total transaction of $710,937.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 6.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AL opened at $40.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 3.49 and a current ratio of 3.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 2.02. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.31. Air Lease Co. has a 52-week low of $36.52 and a 52-week high of $52.96.

Air Lease (NYSE:AL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The transportation company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $524.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $484.58 million. Air Lease had a net margin of 19.99% and a return on equity of 6.19%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.02 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Air Lease Co. will post 3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th were given a dividend of $0.185 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. This is a positive change from Air Lease’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Air Lease’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.70%.

About Air Lease

Air Lease Corp. engages in the provision of aircraft leasing business. It focuses on purchasing new commercial jet transport aircraft directly from aircraft manufacturers, and leasing those aircraft to airlines throughout the world with the intention to generate attractive returns on equity. The company was founded by Steven F.

