Deutsche Bank AG Sells 795 Shares of Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC)

Deutsche Bank AG decreased its position in shares of Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,536 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 795 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Belden were worth $1,721,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in Belden during the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in Belden during the 3rd quarter worth $49,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Belden by 62.9% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 992 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 383 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in Belden during the 2nd quarter worth $210,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Belden in the second quarter worth $226,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.82% of the company’s stock.

Belden stock opened at $57.34 on Friday. Belden Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.66 and a 12-month high of $68.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $63.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.79. The stock has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a PE ratio of 21.48 and a beta of 1.35.

Belden (NYSE:BDC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.13. Belden had a return on equity of 23.06% and a net margin of 5.32%. The firm had revenue of $630.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $601.72 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.72 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Belden Inc. will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th were given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 16th. Belden’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.49%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on BDC. Zacks Investment Research cut Belden from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. raised their price target on Belden from $68.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.00.

Belden, Inc engages in the provision of innovative signal transmission solutions. It operates through the Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Solutions segments. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers network infrastructure solutions, as well as cabling and connectivity solutions for broadcast, commercial audio/video, and security applications.

