Deutsche Bank AG Trims Position in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX)

Deutsche Bank AG trimmed its holdings in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX) by 30.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 24,598 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 10,656 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Comfort Systems USA were worth $1,755,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Comfort Systems USA during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Comfort Systems USA by 60.0% during the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,277 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Comfort Systems USA by 7,729.2% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,178 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 10,048 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Comfort Systems USA during the second quarter worth about $201,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in Comfort Systems USA during the second quarter worth about $211,000. 93.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FIX opened at $88.22 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $97.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.88. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. has a twelve month low of $54.29 and a twelve month high of $103.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.45 and a beta of 1.17.

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The construction company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.28. Comfort Systems USA had a net margin of 5.09% and a return on equity of 19.30%. The company had revenue of $833.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $775.03 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.19 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Comfort Systems USA, Inc. will post 3.94 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This is a positive change from Comfort Systems USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. Comfort Systems USA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.78%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Comfort Systems USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th.

In other news, CFO William George III sold 21,055 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.97, for a total value of $1,915,373.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Franklin Myers sold 74,227 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.34, for a total transaction of $7,596,391.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 141,155 shares of company stock worth $13,759,358 over the last 90 days. 3.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Comfort Systems USA

Comfort Systems USA, Inc engages in the provision of mechanical and electrical contracting services. It operates through the following segments: Mechanical Services, Electrical Services, and Corporate. The Mechanical Services segment includes HVAC, plumbing, piping, and controls, as well as off-site construction, monitoring and fire protection.

