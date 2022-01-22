Deutsche Bank AG Trims Stake in DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH)

Deutsche Bank AG lessened its holdings in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 189,443 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 16,275 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in DiamondRock Hospitality were worth $1,790,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DRH. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,444,586 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $324,412,000 after acquiring an additional 1,130,744 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its stake in DiamondRock Hospitality by 69.8% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,327,445 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $22,599,000 after purchasing an additional 956,416 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new stake in DiamondRock Hospitality in the second quarter worth $7,268,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 3.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,862,147 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $105,363,000 after purchasing an additional 361,615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 1,557.8% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 370,299 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,592,000 after purchasing an additional 347,962 shares during the period.

In other news, EVP William J. Tennis sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.90, for a total value of $327,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

DiamondRock Hospitality stock opened at $9.20 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.65 and a beta of 1.78. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.24. DiamondRock Hospitality has a twelve month low of $8.02 and a twelve month high of $11.48.

DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02). DiamondRock Hospitality had a negative return on equity of 25.28% and a negative net margin of 91.48%. The firm had revenue of $179.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $160.82 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.22) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 258.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that DiamondRock Hospitality will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on DRH. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on DiamondRock Hospitality from $10.00 to $10.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Raymond James downgraded DiamondRock Hospitality from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded DiamondRock Hospitality from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, DiamondRock Hospitality presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.00.

DiamondRock Hospitality Company Profile

DiamondRock Hospitality Co is a real estate investment trust which focuses on lodging properties. It engages in the acquisition, ownership, asset management, and renovation of hotels and resorts. Its brands include Autograph Collection Hotels, Courtyard Marriott, Hilton Garden Inn, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, JW Marriott, and Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants.

