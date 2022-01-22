Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts Give International Consolidated Airlines Group (LON:IAG) a GBX 220 Price Target

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 220 ($3.00) target price on International Consolidated Airlines Group (LON:IAG) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

IAG has been the topic of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 195 ($2.66) target price on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Bank of America set a GBX 180 ($2.46) target price on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group from GBX 215 ($2.93) to GBX 220 ($3.00) and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 180 ($2.46) target price on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a GBX 200 ($2.73) target price on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 206.25 ($2.81).

Get International Consolidated Airlines Group alerts:

IAG opened at GBX 157.80 ($2.15) on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £7.83 billion and a PE ratio of -2.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,163.13. International Consolidated Airlines Group has a 1-year low of GBX 106.15 ($1.45) and a 1-year high of GBX 222.10 ($3.03). The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 147.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 160.95.

International Consolidated Airlines Group, SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of passenger and cargo transportation services in the United Kingdom, Spain, Ireland, the United States, and rest of the world. The company operates under the British Airways, Iberia, Vueling, Aer Lingus, and LEVEL brands.

Recommended Story: Upside/Downside Explained

Receive News & Ratings for International Consolidated Airlines Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Consolidated Airlines Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.