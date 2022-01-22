Deutsche Post (OTCMKTS:DPSGY) Given New €75.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Deutsche Post (OTCMKTS:DPSGY) had its price objective boosted by Morgan Stanley from €73.00 ($82.95) to €75.00 ($85.23) in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on DPSGY. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Deutsche Post from a conviction-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating on shares of Deutsche Post in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Deutsche Post from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Monday, January 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Deutsche Post has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $74.67.

DPSGY stock opened at $59.15 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.14. The stock has a market cap of $73.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.16. Deutsche Post has a 1 year low of $48.50 and a 1 year high of $72.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Deutsche Post (OTCMKTS:DPSGY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The transportation company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $23.62 billion during the quarter. Deutsche Post had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 30.10%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Deutsche Post will post 4.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Deutsche Post AG engages in the provision of mail and logistics services. It operates through the following business segments: Post-eCommerce-Parcel (PeP), Express, Global Forwarding, Freight, Supply Chain, and Corporate Center or Other. The PeP segment handles both domestic and international mail and is a specialist in dialogue marketing, nationwide press distribution services, and all the electronic services associated with mail delivery.

