Digiwage (WAGE) Price Tops $0.0010 on Top Exchanges

Digiwage (CURRENCY:WAGE) traded down 3.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on January 22nd. In the last week, Digiwage has traded up 27.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Digiwage coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges. Digiwage has a total market capitalization of $48,830.84 and approximately $49.00 worth of Digiwage was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

ESBC (ESBC) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0333 or 0.00000093 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000112 BTC.

Crypto Sports (CSPN) traded down 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0619 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kalkulus (KLKS) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Klimatas (KTS) traded 14.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Digiwage Coin Profile

Digiwage (CRYPTO:WAGE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Digiwage’s total supply is 55,062,329 coins and its circulating supply is 47,062,308 coins. Digiwage’s official Twitter account is @digiwage and its Facebook page is accessible here. Digiwage’s official website is coin.digiwage.org. The Reddit community for Digiwage is /r/Digiwage and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Digiwage is a POS Masternode cryptocurrency based on the Quark algorithm. Digiwage team aims to create a decentralized workplace hub for developers, entrepreneurs, block-chain enthusiasts, startups and resources where each of them find solutions corresponding to their current projects or kick start new projects. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling Digiwage

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digiwage directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Digiwage should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Digiwage using one of the exchanges listed above.

