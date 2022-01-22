Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:YINN) Shares Gap Up to $9.12

Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:YINN) shares gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $9.12, but opened at $10.12. Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares shares last traded at $10.12, with a volume of 126,642 shares.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.16.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in YINN. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares in the third quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares by 105.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,886 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 7,638 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares in the third quarter valued at approximately $226,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares by 1,006.4% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 22,516 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 20,481 shares during the period. Finally, Sanders Morris Harris LLC acquired a new stake in Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares in the third quarter valued at approximately $236,000.

Direxion Daily China Bull 3x Shares ETF (the Fund) seeks daily investment results of 300% of the price performance of the BNY China Select ADR Index (the China Index). The China Index is a free float-adjusted capitalization-weighted index designed by the Bank of New York to track the performance of a basket of companies who have their primary equity listing on a stock exchange in China and which also have depositary receipts that trade on a United States exchange or on the National Association of Securities and Dealers Automated Quotation.

