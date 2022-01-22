Dollarama (OTCMKTS:DLMAF) Rating Increased to Outperform at BMO Capital Markets

Dollarama (OTCMKTS:DLMAF) was upgraded by investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of Dollarama from C$64.00 to C$66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. CIBC raised their price target on shares of Dollarama from C$59.00 to C$60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Dollarama from C$68.00 to C$72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Desjardins raised shares of Dollarama from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Dollarama from C$64.00 to C$66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.71.

Shares of OTCMKTS:DLMAF opened at $48.99 on Thursday. Dollarama has a 52-week low of $37.48 and a 52-week high of $54.77. The company has a 50 day moving average of $47.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.23.

Dollarama, Inc engages in the provision of online shopping services to various customers. It offers an assortment of general merchandise, consumable products, and seasonal items. The company was founded by Lawrence Rossy in 1992 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

