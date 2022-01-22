Doma Holdings Inc (NYSE:DOMA) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Doma Holdings Inc (NYSE:DOMA) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,730,000 shares, a drop of 20.3% from the December 15th total of 2,170,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 865,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days. Approximately 2.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

NYSE:DOMA opened at $3.62 on Friday. Doma has a 1 year low of $3.61 and a 1 year high of $10.61. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.35.

Get Doma alerts:

Doma (NYSE:DOMA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $162.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.20 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Doma will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Michael Alan Smith purchased 14,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.10 per share, with a total value of $102,240.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Doma during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Close Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Doma during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Doma during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in shares of Doma during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $81,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in shares of Doma during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $106,000. 73.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Doma Company Profile

Capitol Investment Corp. V entered into a definitive business combination agreement with Doma.

Further Reading: Trading Halts Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Doma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Doma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.