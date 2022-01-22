DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) Price Target Cut to $131.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) had its target price cut by Morgan Stanley from $133.00 to $131.00 in a report issued on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on DTE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut DTE Energy from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $126.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded DTE Energy from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and decreased their price target for the company from $124.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Mizuho reduced their price objective on DTE Energy from $126.00 to $124.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Edward Jones raised DTE Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, DTE Energy presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $128.11.

Shares of NYSE:DTE opened at $118.46 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $116.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $116.25. DTE Energy has a one year low of $96.40 and a one year high of $122.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.21, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.68.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The utilities provider reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by ($0.11). DTE Energy had a net margin of 6.25% and a return on equity of 12.12%. The business had revenue of $3.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.61 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that DTE Energy will post 5.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, January 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 20th were paid a $0.885 dividend. This is a positive change from DTE Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. This represents a $3.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 17th. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.32%.

In related news, SVP Joann Chavez sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.78, for a total value of $55,390.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,117,899 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,800,530,000 after purchasing an additional 998,570 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in DTE Energy by 337.4% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,015,734 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $113,468,000 after buying an additional 783,519 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in DTE Energy by 65.5% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,425,718 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $184,772,000 after buying an additional 564,374 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in DTE Energy by 97.7% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,104,858 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $143,190,000 after buying an additional 546,082 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of DTE Energy by 5,858.3% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 445,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $49,800,000 after acquiring an additional 438,318 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.22% of the company’s stock.

DTE Energy Co operates as a diversified energy company, which engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas sales, distribution and storage services. It operates through the following segments: Electric, Gas, Non-Utility Operations, and Corporate & Other. The Electric segment engages in the generation, purchase, distribution and sale of electricity to residential, commercial and industrial customers in south-eastern Michigan.

