Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCT) Receives $43.20 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCT) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the ten research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, eight have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $43.20.

DCT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Duck Creek Technologies from $46.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 7th. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on Duck Creek Technologies from $51.00 to $35.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Duck Creek Technologies from $47.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Duck Creek Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their target price on Duck Creek Technologies from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th.

DCT traded down $1.20 on Friday, reaching $24.14. 566,551 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 853,997. Duck Creek Technologies has a twelve month low of $24.09 and a twelve month high of $59.40. The company’s 50 day moving average is $28.56 and its 200-day moving average is $37.38. The company has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -301.75 and a beta of -1.03.

Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ:DCT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 6th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.03. Duck Creek Technologies had a negative net margin of 4.22% and a positive return on equity of 0.57%. The business had revenue of $73.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.91 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.02 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Duck Creek Technologies will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Vincent A. Chippari sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.01, for a total value of $1,400,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Vincent A. Chippari sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $750,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DCT. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Duck Creek Technologies by 64.3% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Duck Creek Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in Duck Creek Technologies by 2,016.0% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 1,008 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Duck Creek Technologies by 469.9% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 1,109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlantic Trust LLC acquired a new stake in Duck Creek Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.68% of the company’s stock.

About Duck Creek Technologies

Duck Creek Technologies, Inc provides software-as-a-service core systems to the property and casualty insurance industry in North America. It offers Duck Creek Policy, a full lifecycle solution for the development of products and quoting, binding, and servicing of policies across various channels from agents and brokers to end-users; Duck Creek Billing that provides payment and invoicing capabilities, such as billing and collections, commission processing, disbursement management, and general ledger capabilities for insurance lines and bill types; and Duck Creek Claims that supports the entire claims lifecycle from first notice of loss through investigation, payments, negotiations, reporting, and closure.

