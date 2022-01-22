Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNB) Receives $24.60 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNB) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $24.60.

A number of research firms recently commented on DNB. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Dun & Bradstreet from $28.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Dun & Bradstreet from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, December 27th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Dun & Bradstreet from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 10th. The company’s Cannae Holdings Conference presentation highlighted its path to mid-single-digit organic growth as well as an acceleration in new product development, the analyst tells investors in a research note. Sabadra adds that the price target reduction reflect the potential FY22 headwinds, but faster-than-expected organic revenue ramp and better-than-expected operating leverage could serve as catalysts for Dun & Bradstreet. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dun & Bradstreet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Dun & Bradstreet from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th.

NYSE DNB opened at $20.10 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. The company has a market capitalization of $8.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -167.49 and a beta of 0.64. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.10. Dun & Bradstreet has a one year low of $16.61 and a one year high of $26.03.

Dun & Bradstreet (NYSE:DNB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The business services provider reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $541.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $533.67 million. Dun & Bradstreet had a negative net margin of 2.59% and a positive return on equity of 12.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Dun & Bradstreet will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rivulet Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Dun & Bradstreet in the third quarter valued at $142,574,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in Dun & Bradstreet by 387.2% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 4,576,022 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $76,772,000 after purchasing an additional 3,636,680 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its position in Dun & Bradstreet by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 22,729,761 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $485,735,000 after purchasing an additional 3,168,134 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in Dun & Bradstreet by 103.5% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 5,445,036 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $91,531,000 after purchasing an additional 2,769,721 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in Dun & Bradstreet by 142.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,200,115 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $89,757,000 after buying an additional 2,466,465 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.43% of the company’s stock.

Dun & Bradstreet Company Profile

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc provides business decisioning data and analytics in North America and internationally. It offers finance and risk solutions, including D&B Finance Analytics, an online application that offers clients real time access to its information, comprehensive monitoring, and portfolio analysis; D&B Direct, an application programming interface (API) that delivers risk and financial data directly into enterprise applications for real-time credit decision making.

