Dürr Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:DUE) Given a €60.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €60.00 ($68.18) price objective on Dürr Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:DUE) in a report released on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on DUE. Hauck Aufhäuser La… set a €58.00 ($65.91) price objective on shares of Dürr Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Nord/LB set a €44.00 ($50.00) price objective on shares of Dürr Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Friday, November 5th. UBS Group set a €41.00 ($46.59) price objective on shares of Dürr Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Berenberg Bank set a €55.00 ($62.50) target price on shares of Dürr Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €58.00 ($65.91) target price on shares of Dürr Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €48.95 ($55.62).

Shares of ETR DUE opened at €39.24 ($44.59) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.76. Dürr Aktiengesellschaft has a 12 month low of €31.06 ($35.30) and a 12 month high of €44.08 ($50.09). The company has a 50 day simple moving average of €39.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €39.15. The stock has a market cap of $2.72 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 124.20.

DÃ¼rr Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mechanical and plant engineering company worldwide. The company's Paint and Final Assembly Systems segment plans, builds, and modernizes paint shops and final assembly lines for the automotive industry; and supplies products and processes for various process stages in paint shop technology.

