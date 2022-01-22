DZS Inc. (NASDAQ:DZSI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $90.25 Million

Brokerages expect DZS Inc. (NASDAQ:DZSI) to post sales of $90.25 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for DZS’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $90.59 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $89.90 million. DZS reported sales of $88.68 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.8%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that DZS will report full year sales of $342.37 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $342.00 million to $342.74 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $374.22 million, with estimates ranging from $363.43 million to $385.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow DZS.

DZS (NASDAQ:DZSI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.19. The company had revenue of $88.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.80 million. DZS had a negative net margin of 13.63% and a negative return on equity of 1.41%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.20 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of DZS from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, DZS currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.90.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DZSI. AIGH Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of DZS by 49.2% during the second quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 1,080,205 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $22,415,000 after purchasing an additional 356,282 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in DZS in the second quarter worth about $6,519,000. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC purchased a new stake in DZS in the second quarter worth about $2,936,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in DZS by 12.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,038,764 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $21,554,000 after acquiring an additional 113,372 shares during the period. Finally, Cinctive Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in DZS in the second quarter worth about $2,075,000. 34.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ DZSI opened at $13.97 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $14.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $380.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.31 and a beta of 1.26. DZS has a 52 week low of $10.77 and a 52 week high of $23.48.

DZS Company Profile

DZS, Inc engages in the provision of packet-based mobile transport and broadband access solutions. It includes the research, development, test, sale, manufacture, and support of communications equipment in the following areas: broadband access, Ethernet switching, mobile front haul and backhaul, passive optical LAN, and software defined networks (SDN) and network function virtualization (NFV) solutions.

