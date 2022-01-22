E Fund Management Co. Ltd. Buys Shares of 4,416 CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,416 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock, valued at approximately $375,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its stake in CVS Health by 17.0% during the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 1,172 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC grew its stake in CVS Health by 5.3% in the third quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 27,770 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $2,357,000 after purchasing an additional 1,404 shares in the last quarter. Glenview Trust Co increased its holdings in CVS Health by 18.7% in the third quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 12,613 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,070,000 after buying an additional 1,987 shares during the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC raised its stake in CVS Health by 4.9% during the third quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 383,800 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $32,569,000 after buying an additional 17,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its position in shares of CVS Health by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 112,075 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $9,538,000 after acquiring an additional 7,172 shares in the last quarter. 75.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:CVS opened at $101.56 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $98.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $89.99. CVS Health Co. has a 52-week low of $68.02 and a 52-week high of $107.26. The firm has a market cap of $134.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.76, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.86.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.18. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.66% and a return on equity of 14.16%. The company had revenue of $73.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.66 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 8.36 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 21st will be issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. This is a boost from CVS Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 20th. CVS Health’s payout ratio is presently 34.97%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Tigress Financial lifted their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $108.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of CVS Health from $107.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Edward Jones upgraded shares of CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of CVS Health in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on CVS Health from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $111.50.

In related news, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 28,159 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $2,534,310.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 82,757 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total value of $7,282,616.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 219,786 shares of company stock worth $20,159,576 over the last ninety days. 0.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CVS Health Profile

CVS Health Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate/Other. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions. The Retail or Long Term Care segment includes selling of prescription drugs and assortment of general merchandise.

