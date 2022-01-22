E Fund Management Co. Ltd. Invests $331,000 in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 4,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $331,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in PACCAR by 277.6% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,602,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $599,955,000 after purchasing an additional 5,589,020 shares in the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of PACCAR by 150.0% in the second quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 3,444,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,436,000 after buying an additional 2,066,782 shares during the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of PACCAR during the second quarter valued at approximately $157,427,000. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in PACCAR by 101.7% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,938,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,960,000 after acquiring an additional 1,481,626 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sound Shore Management Inc CT purchased a new stake in PACCAR in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $71,804,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.54% of the company’s stock.

PCAR opened at $91.56 on Friday. PACCAR Inc has a 1 year low of $77.96 and a 1 year high of $101.79. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $88.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 2.67. The company has a market cap of $31.79 billion, a PE ratio of 18.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.98.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.12). PACCAR had a return on equity of 16.01% and a net margin of 7.80%. The business had revenue of $4.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.11 EPS. PACCAR’s revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that PACCAR Inc will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th were issued a $1.50 dividend. This is an increase from PACCAR’s previous None dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 16th. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.15%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PCAR. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on PACCAR from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Credit Suisse Group raised PACCAR from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $89.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of PACCAR from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $94.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of PACCAR from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $101.00.

In other PACCAR news, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 526 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.06, for a total value of $47,371.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Harrie Schippers sold 14,572 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.17, for a total transaction of $1,313,957.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.05% of the company’s stock.

PACCAR, Inc is a global technology company, which engages in the design and manufacture of light, medium, and heavy-duty trucks. It operates through the following segments: Truck, Parts and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs and manufactures heavy, medium, and light duty diesel trucks which are marketed under the Kenworth, Peterbilt, and DAF brands.

