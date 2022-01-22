E Fund Management Co. Ltd. Takes $229,000 Position in Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON)

E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 2,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PTON. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Peloton Interactive in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Peloton Interactive by 360.4% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Peloton Interactive during the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Peloton Interactive by 45.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Peloton Interactive during the 3rd quarter valued at $58,000. Institutional investors own 75.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Peloton Interactive alerts:

NASDAQ:PTON opened at $27.06 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Peloton Interactive, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.25 and a 12 month high of $166.57. The company has a market cap of $8.20 billion, a PE ratio of -12.59 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.19.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($1.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.15) by ($0.10). Peloton Interactive had a negative return on equity of 35.32% and a negative net margin of 15.59%. The business had revenue of $805.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $808.87 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.20 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Peloton Interactive, Inc. will post -2.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider X Cycle L.P. Tcv bought 641,620 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $46.00 per share, with a total value of $29,514,520.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Allen J. Klingsick sold 2,413 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.11, for a total transaction of $128,154.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 27,801 shares of company stock worth $2,198,461. Corporate insiders own 13.18% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on PTON. Wedbush cut their price objective on Peloton Interactive from $90.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Bank of America cut their price objective on Peloton Interactive from $74.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Citigroup cut their price objective on Peloton Interactive from $55.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Loop Capital cut their target price on Peloton Interactive from $110.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Peloton Interactive from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $89.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Peloton Interactive currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.06.

About Peloton Interactive

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

Read More: Hedge Funds – Risk or Reward?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PTON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON).

Receive News & Ratings for Peloton Interactive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peloton Interactive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.