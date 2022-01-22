Eagle Asset Management Inc. Acquires 7,572 Shares of Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN) by 12.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 67,377 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,572 shares during the quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Olin were worth $3,250,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Olin by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,123,181 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $729,694,000 after purchasing an additional 338,726 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Olin by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,577,533 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $674,357,000 after purchasing an additional 761,096 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Olin by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,700,871 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $263,722,000 after purchasing an additional 36,399 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Olin by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,499,046 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $217,079,000 after purchasing an additional 297,863 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Olin by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,913,694 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $134,787,000 after purchasing an additional 89,135 shares during the last quarter. 84.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director W Anthony Will acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $61.35 per share, for a total transaction of $613,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO James A. Varilek sold 91,005 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.78, for a total transaction of $5,531,283.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 11.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OLN stock opened at $48.14 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $56.13 and a 200-day moving average of $51.72. The company has a market cap of $7.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.23 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Olin Co. has a one year low of $22.76 and a one year high of $64.76.

Olin (NYSE:OLN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.38 billion. Olin had a net margin of 11.77% and a return on equity of 47.48%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.20) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Olin Co. will post 8.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. Olin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.68%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on OLN shares. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Olin from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Olin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Olin from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Olin from $59.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Olin from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Olin has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.73.

Olin Corp. engages in manufacturing of chemicals products. It operates through the following segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls, Epoxy, and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment manufactures and sells chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomer, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, trichloroethylene and vinylidene chloride, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products and potassium hydroxide.

