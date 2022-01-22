Eagle Asset Management Inc. Purchases 3,174 Shares of StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX) by 5.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,105 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,174 shares during the quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. owned 0.29% of StoneX Group worth $3,763,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of StoneX Group by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 5,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of StoneX Group by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of StoneX Group by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $644,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of StoneX Group by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 37,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,451,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Cohanzick Management LLC bought a new position in shares of StoneX Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.86% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Abigail H. Perkins acquired 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $59.30 per share, with a total value of $74,125.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Philip Andrew Smith sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total value of $216,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 18,341 shares of company stock worth $1,130,756 and sold 32,053 shares worth $2,029,778. 16.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded StoneX Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st.

NASDAQ SNEX opened at $61.80 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $63.31 and its 200 day moving average is $65.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94. StoneX Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $52.31 and a 12 month high of $72.34. The stock has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of 10.77 and a beta of 1.22.

StoneX Group (NASDAQ:SNEX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 29th. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.95). StoneX Group had a return on equity of 13.69% and a net margin of 0.27%. The business had revenue of $390.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $404.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.33) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that StoneX Group Inc. will post 5.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

StoneX Group Company Profile

StoneX Group, Inc engages in the provision of brokerage and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Hedging, Global Payments, Securities, Physical Commodities, and Clearing and Execution Services. The Commercial Hedging segment offers risk management consulting services.

