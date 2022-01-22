Eagle Asset Management Inc. Sells 303 Shares of AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) by 1.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,690 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 303 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in AGCO were worth $2,780,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Alaethes Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of AGCO in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of AGCO by 56.0% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 262 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of AGCO in the third quarter worth about $46,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of AGCO in the second quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of AGCO in the second quarter worth about $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.63% of the company’s stock.
AGCO stock opened at $117.48 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.87, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.33. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $118.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $125.63. AGCO Co. has a one year low of $101.69 and a one year high of $158.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.35.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. AGCO’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.08%.
A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of AGCO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $144.00 to $124.00 in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of AGCO from $159.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Bank of America lowered shares of AGCO from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $154.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Monday, November 1st. OTR Global lowered shares of AGCO to a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of AGCO from $155.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.50.
AGCO Company Profile
AGCO Corp. engages in the manufacture and distribution of agricultural equipment and related replacement parts. It operates through the following geographic segments: North America; South America; Europe and Middle East; and Asia, Pacific, and Africa. The Asia/Pacific/Africa segment includes the regions of Australia and New Zealand.
Further Reading: Arbitrage
Receive News & Ratings for AGCO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGCO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.