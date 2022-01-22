Eagle Asset Management Inc. Sells 550 Shares of Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 69,405 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 550 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Allison Transmission were worth $2,451,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Denali Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Allison Transmission by 75.0% in the 2nd quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 700 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Allison Transmission by 99.5% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,093 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in Allison Transmission by 49.7% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,497 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Allison Transmission during the 1st quarter worth approximately $106,000. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Allison Transmission during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $107,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Allison Transmission from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Allison Transmission from $39.00 to $35.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Allison Transmission from $39.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Allison Transmission from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, TheStreet raised Allison Transmission from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.78.

ALSN opened at $38.80 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.54. Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.55 and a 12 month high of $46.40. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.99. The stock has a market cap of $4.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.09.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The auto parts company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.01. Allison Transmission had a net margin of 16.75% and a return on equity of 51.91%. The business had revenue of $567.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $580.32 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.68 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Monday, November 22nd were given a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 19th. Allison Transmission’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.71%.

In other Allison Transmission news, VP Eric C. Scroggins sold 3,475 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $121,625.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas W. Rabaut bought 5,475 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $36.59 per share, with a total value of $200,330.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Allison Transmission Company Profile

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of vehicle propulsion solutions, which includes commercial-duty on-highway, off-highway and defense fully-automatic transmissions and electric-hybrid and fully-electric systems. The company solutions are used in applications, including on-highway trucks, buses, motorhomes, off-highway vehicles and equipment, and defense vehicles.

