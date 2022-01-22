Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) Stock Rating Lowered by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has $225.00 target price on the basic materials company’s stock, down from their previous target price of $245.00.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Mizuho assumed coverage on Ecolab in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a neutral rating and a $126.00 target price for the company. Vertical Research started coverage on Ecolab in a research note on Monday, September 27th. They issued a hold rating and a $189.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI started coverage on Ecolab in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a $235.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Ecolab from $223.00 to $246.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Ecolab from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and set a $230.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $227.92.

Shares of ECL stock opened at $195.09 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $227.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $222.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.90, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.01. Ecolab has a fifty-two week low of $194.02 and a fifty-two week high of $238.93.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.08. Ecolab had a return on equity of 20.45% and a net margin of 9.08%. The company had revenue of $3.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.15 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ecolab will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th were paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 13th. This is a boost from Ecolab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.17%.

In related news, Director Victoria Reich sold 2,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.27, for a total transaction of $559,848.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Elizabeth A. Simermeyer sold 7,539 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.53, for a total value of $1,775,660.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 54,991 shares of company stock valued at $12,823,269 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ECL. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ecolab in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ecolab in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Ecolab in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ecolab in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ecolab in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 73.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Ecolab

Ecolab, Inc engages in the provision of products and services in the field of water, hygiene, and energy. It operates through the following segments: Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, Global Energy & Life Science, and Other. The Global Industrial segment consists of the water, food and beverage, paper, and downstream operating segments.

