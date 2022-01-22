Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) Shares Down 2.2%

Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC)’s stock price was down 2.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $48.00 and last traded at $48.20. Approximately 6,246 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 327,541 shares. The stock had previously closed at $49.27.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on EPC shares. TheStreet raised Edgewell Personal Care from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Edgewell Personal Care from $47.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Edgewell Personal Care from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Edgewell Personal Care from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $41.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Edgewell Personal Care from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Edgewell Personal Care has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.86.

Get Edgewell Personal Care alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.43 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.04.

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.17. Edgewell Personal Care had a return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 5.61%. The firm had revenue of $543.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $523.67 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.59 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Edgewell Personal Care Co will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. Edgewell Personal Care’s payout ratio is presently 28.30%.

In other news, Director Carla C. Hendra sold 7,100 shares of Edgewell Personal Care stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.90, for a total transaction of $311,690.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Anne-Sophie Gaget sold 5,204 shares of Edgewell Personal Care stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.33, for a total value of $225,489.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,864 shares of company stock valued at $1,056,108 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.38% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 51.4% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 137,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,042,000 after buying an additional 46,751 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 239,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,508,000 after buying an additional 11,070 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Edgewell Personal Care during the 2nd quarter valued at about $6,235,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Edgewell Personal Care by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 26,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,193,000 after purchasing an additional 1,864 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Edgewell Personal Care in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $878,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.83% of the company’s stock.

About Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC)

Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.

Recommended Story: Limitations of the P/E Growth ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Edgewell Personal Care Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edgewell Personal Care and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.