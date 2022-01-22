Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Boosts Position in Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP)

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. increased its stake in Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) by 217.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,221 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,682 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in Snap were worth $829,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Snap by 579.6% during the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 367 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in Snap during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in Snap during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Snap by 80.2% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 463 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Snap during the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. 54.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CTO Robert C. Murphy sold 950,000 shares of Snap stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.73, for a total value of $51,993,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Rebecca Morrow sold 6,217 shares of Snap stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.96, for a total transaction of $223,563.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,462,340 shares of company stock worth $78,166,432 in the last three months.

NYSE:SNAP opened at $32.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 5.53 and a quick ratio of 5.53. The firm has a market cap of $51.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -76.47 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $46.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.51. Snap Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.00 and a 1-year high of $83.34.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.06. Snap had a negative net margin of 16.72% and a negative return on equity of 23.65%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.14) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Snap Inc. will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Snap from $65.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday. JMP Securities lowered their price target on shares of Snap from $94.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Snap from $95.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Citigroup upgraded shares of Snap from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Snap from $88.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.86.

Snap Company Profile

Snap, Inc engages in the operation of its camera platform. Its products include Snapchat, using the camera and editing tools to take and share Snaps, Friends Page, which lets users create and use Stories, Groups, Video and Chat, Discover for searching and surfacing relevant Stories, Snap Map, which shows friends, Stories and Snaps near the user, Memories, for saving personal collections, and Spectacles, wearable sunglasses capable of taking Snaps and interacting directly with the Snapchat application.

