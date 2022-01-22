Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Buys Shares of 11,500 Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY)

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 11,500 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,000.
Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Ballentine Partners LLC increased its holdings in Infosys by 2.7% in the third quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 17,071 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $380,000 after buying an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Infosys by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 10,823 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Infosys by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 53,213 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,127,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich raised its stake in shares of Infosys by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich now owns 36,615 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $814,000 after acquiring an additional 572 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in shares of Infosys by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 15,813 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $352,000 after acquiring an additional 692 shares during the period. 15.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
INFY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Infosys from $25.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Infosys from $25.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Susquehanna upgraded shares of Infosys from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and raised their target price for the company from $22.00 to $29.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of Infosys from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and raised their target price for the company from $22.00 to $29.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.97.
Infosys (NYSE:INFY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 11th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.18. Infosys had a net margin of 18.59% and a return on equity of 29.75%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.17 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Infosys Limited will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Infosys Company Profile
Infosys Ltd. is a digital services and consulting company, which engages in the provision of end-to-end business solutions. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Retail, Communication, Energy, Utilities, Resources, Services, Manufacturing, Hi-Tech, Life Sciences, and All Other.
