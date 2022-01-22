Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Buys Shares of 11,500 Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY)

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 11,500 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Ballentine Partners LLC increased its holdings in Infosys by 2.7% in the third quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 17,071 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $380,000 after buying an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Infosys by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 10,823 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Infosys by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 53,213 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,127,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich raised its stake in shares of Infosys by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich now owns 36,615 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $814,000 after acquiring an additional 572 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in shares of Infosys by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 15,813 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $352,000 after acquiring an additional 692 shares during the period. 15.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Infosys alerts:

INFY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Infosys from $25.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Infosys from $25.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Susquehanna upgraded shares of Infosys from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and raised their target price for the company from $22.00 to $29.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of Infosys from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and raised their target price for the company from $22.00 to $29.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.97.

INFY stock opened at $23.41 on Friday. Infosys Limited has a 1-year low of $16.88 and a 1-year high of $26.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $24.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.16. The firm has a market cap of $99.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.43, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.89.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 11th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.18. Infosys had a net margin of 18.59% and a return on equity of 29.75%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.17 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Infosys Limited will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Infosys Company Profile

Infosys Ltd. is a digital services and consulting company, which engages in the provision of end-to-end business solutions. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Retail, Communication, Energy, Utilities, Resources, Services, Manufacturing, Hi-Tech, Life Sciences, and All Other.

Recommended Story: Return On Assets

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INFY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY).

Receive News & Ratings for Infosys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infosys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.