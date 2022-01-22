Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Cuts Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 85.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,379 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 14,216 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $372,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Rodgers & Associates LTD purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the third quarter valued at about $210,000. BOKF NA bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $10,154,000. CX Institutional boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.6% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 73,898 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,566,000 after purchasing an additional 1,179 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 3.7% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 14,524,535 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,273,234,000 after purchasing an additional 521,544 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Essex Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 23.7% during the 3rd quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 6,767 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,059,000 after acquiring an additional 1,298 shares during the last quarter.

IWD opened at $161.73 on Friday. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $134.89 and a fifty-two week high of $171.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $165.45 and its 200 day moving average is $162.79.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

