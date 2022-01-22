Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Decreases Stock Position in iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA)

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. reduced its position in iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA) by 18.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,680 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,550 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF were worth $325,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in INDA. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF by 31.2% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 181,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,409,000 after acquiring an additional 43,232 shares during the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management grew its position in iShares MSCI India ETF by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 24,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,088,000 after purchasing an additional 2,790 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in iShares MSCI India ETF by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,596,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,906,000 after purchasing an additional 76,961 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in iShares MSCI India ETF by 21.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 287,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,726,000 after purchasing an additional 51,600 shares during the period. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. grew its position in iShares MSCI India ETF by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 191,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,465,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI India ETF alerts:

BATS:INDA opened at $45.94 on Friday. iShares MSCI India ETF has a 12 month low of $30.57 and a 12 month high of $38.21. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.52.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI India ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI India ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.