Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Has $234,000 Stock Holdings in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. boosted its position in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) by 25.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,168 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 240 shares during the quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in Cigna were worth $234,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its holdings in Cigna by 6.7% in the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 57,368 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $11,483,000 after acquiring an additional 3,580 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Cigna by 1.7% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 24,051 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $4,814,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. boosted its holdings in Cigna by 31.8% in the third quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 1,302 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Cigna by 15.8% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 601,211 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $120,338,000 after acquiring an additional 82,091 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marco Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Cigna in the third quarter valued at about $14,522,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.34% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CI opened at $236.25 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.91. Cigna Co. has a twelve month low of $191.74 and a twelve month high of $272.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $221.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $217.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The health services provider reported $5.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.23 by $0.50. Cigna had a return on equity of 13.72% and a net margin of 4.93%. The company had revenue of $44.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cigna Co. will post 20.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 7th were paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 6th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.81%.

In related news, EVP Everett Neville sold 175 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $42,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

CI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Seaport Research Partners initiated coverage on Cigna in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $270.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial raised their target price on Cigna from $270.00 to $275.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Cigna from $285.00 to $244.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley cut Cigna from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $255.00 to $238.00 in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on Cigna from $267.00 to $245.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $259.83.

Cigna Profile

Cigna Corp. engages in the provision of global health services. It operates through the following segments: Evernorth, U.S. Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other. The Evernorth segment includes a broad range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy solutions, benefits management solutions, care solutions and intelligence solutions.

