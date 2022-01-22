Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Has $289,000 Stock Position in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP)

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lowered its position in shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) by 29.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,363 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,417 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in CoStar Group were worth $289,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in shares of CoStar Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 1,150.0% in the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 350 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its holdings in CoStar Group by 900.0% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 470 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the period. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in CoStar Group by 59.7% during the third quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 511 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. Finally, Spectrum Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of CoStar Group in the third quarter worth $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CSGP. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CoStar Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on CoStar Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of CoStar Group from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of CoStar Group from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of CoStar Group from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CoStar Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.86.

In other news, Director Laura Cox Kaplan sold 4,040 shares of CoStar Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.29, for a total value of $336,491.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director John W. Hill sold 9,235 shares of CoStar Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.97, for a total transaction of $803,167.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 13,360 shares of company stock valued at $1,146,606. Corporate insiders own 1.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CSGP stock opened at $70.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 12.18 and a quick ratio of 12.18. The company has a market capitalization of $28.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 118.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.81. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $83.99. CoStar Group, Inc. has a one year low of $69.58 and a one year high of $101.05.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The technology company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. CoStar Group had a net margin of 12.51% and a return on equity of 6.82%. The firm had revenue of $499.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $497.97 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.19 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CoStar Group, Inc provides commercial real estate information, analytics, and online marketplaces to the commercial real estate and related business communities. The firm’s suite of online services enables clients to analyze, interpret and gain unmatched insight on commercial property values and market conditions.

