Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Has $372,000 Stock Holdings in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB)

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. decreased its position in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB) by 21.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,382 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 921 shares during the quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF were worth $372,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $258,000. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 265,770 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,250,000 after acquiring an additional 38,022 shares in the last quarter. Coastline Trust Co raised its position in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 4,514 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $497,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC raised its position in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 21.1% in the 3rd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 2,586 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keebeck Alpha LP raised its position in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 47.4% in the 3rd quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP now owns 6,826 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $751,000 after acquiring an additional 2,194 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF stock opened at $105.59 on Friday. iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF has a one year low of $103.66 and a one year high of $114.46. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $107.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $110.18.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th were paid a $0.368 dividend. This represents a $4.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 16th. This is an increase from iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.36.

About iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF, formerly iShares JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the JPMorgan EMBI Global Core Index (the Index). The Index is a diverse United States dollar-denominated emerging markets debt benchmark, which tracks the total return of actively traded external debt instruments in emerging market countries.

