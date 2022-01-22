Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Has $420,000 Stake in Velodyne Lidar, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLDR)

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lifted its holdings in Velodyne Lidar, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLDR) by 1,377.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 71,050 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 66,240 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in Velodyne Lidar were worth $420,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VLDR. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Velodyne Lidar by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 28,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 2,469 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in shares of Velodyne Lidar in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $665,000. Swiss National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Velodyne Lidar in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,208,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Velodyne Lidar in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $118,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Velodyne Lidar in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $120,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:VLDR opened at $3.54 on Friday. Velodyne Lidar, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.44 and a 52-week high of $26.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $5.06 and a 200 day moving average of $6.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $695.42 million, a PE ratio of -2.27 and a beta of 0.89.

Velodyne Lidar (NASDAQ:VLDR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $13.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.76 million. Velodyne Lidar had a negative net margin of 462.29% and a negative return on equity of 81.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 59.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.06) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Velodyne Lidar, Inc. will post -1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of Velodyne Lidar from $11.00 to $7.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Velodyne Lidar from $8.00 to $4.50 in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Velodyne Lidar from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Sunday, September 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Velodyne Lidar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Velodyne Lidar presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.00.

Velodyne Lidar, Inc operates as an automotive technology company, which engages in the provision of real-time three dimensional (3D) vision for autonomous systems. The firm’s products include solid state sensors, surround sensors, and software solutions. It also develops and produces Lidar sensors for use in industrial, 3D mapping, drones, and auto applications.

