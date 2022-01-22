Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Has $658,000 Stake in Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC)

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. trimmed its position in Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC) by 7.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,661 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 963 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in Western Digital were worth $658,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its position in Western Digital by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 17,037 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $962,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Western Digital by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 28,478 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its position in shares of Western Digital by 30.2% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 844 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Western Digital by 29.7% in the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 975 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Western Digital by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 5,181 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.25% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Gene M. Zamiska sold 2,607 shares of Western Digital stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $143,385.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:WDC opened at $57.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 2.09. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.53. The company has a market cap of $18.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.22 and a beta of 1.54. Western Digital Co. has a 52-week low of $49.50 and a 52-week high of $78.19.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The data storage provider reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.06 billion. Western Digital had a return on equity of 16.38% and a net margin of 8.26%. Western Digital’s quarterly revenue was up 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Western Digital Co. will post 7.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on WDC. Citigroup reduced their price target on Western Digital from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Western Digital from $115.00 to $97.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price objective on Western Digital from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Western Digital from $66.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Western Digital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $91.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.14.

Western Digital Corp. engages in the developing, manufacturing, marketing, and sale of data storage devices and solutions. It operates through the following product categories: Client Devices, Data Center Devices & Solutions, and Client Solutions. The Client Devices category includes mobile, desktop, gaming and digital video hard drives, solid state drives (SSDs), embedded products, and wafers.

