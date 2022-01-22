EDP – Energias de Portugal, S.A. (OTCMKTS:EDPFY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

EDP – Energias de Portugal, S.A. (OTCMKTS:EDPFY) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $59.00.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on EDPFY shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut EDP – Energias de Portugal from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of EDP – Energias de Portugal in a research report on Monday, October 4th. HSBC raised EDP – Energias de Portugal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of EDP – Energias de Portugal in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of EDP – Energias de Portugal in a report on Monday, October 4th.

Shares of EDP – Energias de Portugal stock traded down $0.91 on Friday, reaching $51.22. 42,588 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 40,799. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The company’s 50-day moving average is $53.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.40. EDP – Energias de Portugal has a 1-year low of $50.69 and a 1-year high of $65.45.

EDP-Energias de Portugal SA engages in the provision of electricity generation, supply and distribution. It operates through the following three segments: Renewables, Networks and Client Solutions & Energy Management. The Renewables segment engages in generation of electricity through renewable energy sources.

